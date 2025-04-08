Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 699,861 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 443.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 699,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 814.83, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

