Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 143,994 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of PVH worth $33,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

PVH Stock Down 2.9 %

PVH stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.