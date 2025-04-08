Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $465.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $558.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

ROP stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.07. 222,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

