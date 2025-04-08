Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

