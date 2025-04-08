Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.