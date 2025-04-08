Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELC opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

