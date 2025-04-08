Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 16,722,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,151,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,590.02. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,998 shares of company stock worth $1,433,468. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.