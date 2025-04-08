RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.