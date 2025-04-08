Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 384,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of HST opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.73.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
