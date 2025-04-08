Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CF opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

