Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 175,795 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

