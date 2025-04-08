Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.14 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

