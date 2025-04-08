Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 394,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $7,076,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

