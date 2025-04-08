Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) recently:

4/3/2025 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2025 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2025 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/20/2025 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,244,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Spire by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 106,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.