Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NSSC Q3 Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NSSC stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $737.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7,432.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 309,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

