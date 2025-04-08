Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.97. 1,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Repsol Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repsol

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repsol stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

