Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Stock

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in FLEX LNG stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 233,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.42. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $210,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

