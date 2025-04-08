Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 182,655 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,085 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 182,655 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $196,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 98,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $7,665,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.3 %

DKS stock opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.77 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.