Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Wayfair worth $169,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:W opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,814.17. This represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,532 shares of company stock worth $5,090,232 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.