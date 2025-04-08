Renaissance Group LLC Sells 896 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
