Renaissance Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $440.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

