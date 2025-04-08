Renaissance Group LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 487.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.44 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

