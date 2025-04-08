Renaissance Group LLC Buys 117,994 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.24% of Jamf worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

