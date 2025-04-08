Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

