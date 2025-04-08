Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Rein Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
RNTX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04. Rein Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
