Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces May 25 Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a may 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 11,736,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,822. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

