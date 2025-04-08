Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

