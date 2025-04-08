Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 26.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.