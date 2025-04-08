Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 14,221 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.88. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.