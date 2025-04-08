Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,617,000 after buying an additional 175,704 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 19,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BK opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

