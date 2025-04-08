Rathbones Group PLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

