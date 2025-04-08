Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 129,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $679,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.