Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 150,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,774% from the average daily volume of 2,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Randstad Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

