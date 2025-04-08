RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of RadNet worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in RadNet by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Trading Up 1.2 %

RDNT opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,380.98. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

