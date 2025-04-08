Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. 5,365,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,269,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

