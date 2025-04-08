Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

