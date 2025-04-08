Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

