Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $543,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,577,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,004,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,658,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

