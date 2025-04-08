Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $483,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

