Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $448,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $19,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

