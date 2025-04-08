Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $298,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

