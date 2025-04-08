Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Qiagen also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.
Qiagen Stock Performance
Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN
About Qiagen
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can NIO Overcome U.S.-China Tariff Headwinds?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dow’s Nuclear Gamble: A Bold Step in Turbulent Times
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.