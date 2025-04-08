Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Qiagen also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 price objective (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

