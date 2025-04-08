Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $26.62. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 23,975 shares trading hands.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,263,000 after buying an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.