Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 179,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

