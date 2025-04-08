PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declares Dividend of $466.18

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 466.1843 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
