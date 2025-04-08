Prudential PLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $111.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

