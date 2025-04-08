Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average of $302.64.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

