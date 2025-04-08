Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nucor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after buying an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,714,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,906,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 315.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 296,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 225,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

