Prudential PLC Invests $854,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Down 1.7 %

CCJ opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

