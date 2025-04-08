Prudential PLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,645,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,609,000.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

